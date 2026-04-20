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Lenape Valley Little League opens season
Byram. The Lenape Valley Little League opened its season on April 18 with a parade and opening ceremonies.
maria kovic
Byram
/
| 20 Apr 2026 | 08:23
Netcong Mayor Elmer M. Still and Byram Mayor Alex Rubenstein give a speech.
(
Photo: Maria Kovic
)
John D'Agostino holds a Lenape Valley Little League 12U all-star award.
(
Photo: Maria Kovic
)
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