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Lenape Valley Little League opens season

Byram. The Lenape Valley Little League opened its season on April 18 with a parade and opening ceremonies.

Byram /
| 20 Apr 2026 | 08:23
    Netcong Mayor Elmer M. Still and Byram Mayor Alex Rubenstein give a speech.
    Netcong Mayor Elmer M. Still and Byram Mayor Alex Rubenstein give a speech. ( Photo: Maria Kovic)
    John D'Agostino holds a Lenape Valley Little League 12U all-star award.
    John D'Agostino holds a Lenape Valley Little League 12U all-star award. ( Photo: Maria Kovic)