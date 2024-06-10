Strasser 4th in pole vault at states

Sierra Strasser placed fourth in the pole vault event to pace Newton High School at the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association (NJSIAA) Group 2 championships June 7-8 at Delsea High School in Franklinville.

Strasser, a senior, claimed fourth with an effort of 11-0 and qualified for the NJSIAA Meet of Champions to be held Wednesday, June 12 at Pennsauken High School.

She had qualified for the group championships by winning the pole vault event with an effort of 11-0 at the North Jersey, Section 1, Group 2 title May 31-June 1 at Vernon Township High School.

Junior Kyle Dickson placed seventh in the high jump in the Group 2 championships with a leap of 6-2, and senior Demarius Posey finished in 14th place in the 110-meter hurdles with a time of 15.60 .

Dickson placed sixth at the sectional championships with a leap of 6-0 and Posey took fifth with a time of 15.82.

Also at the sectionals, Dickson placed eighth in the long jump and 11th in the triple jump and Caitlyn Neill was ninth in the 400-meter dash.

Dickson went 20-11.5 in the long jump and 41-1.75 in the triple jump. Neill broke the tape of the 400-meter dash in 1:01.57 while Mashara Edwards placed 10th in the 200-meter dash in 26.98.

Here’s how other Newton teams have fared of late:

Baseball

Newton, seeded 15th, bowed to second-seeded Ramsey, 7-1, in the opening round of the NJSIAA North Jersey, Section 1, Group 2 tournament there May 22.

Shea Vallorosi, James Marotta and Daniel Mountford each singled and Hunter Wolfe walked and drove in a run for Newton, which finished its season 7-19.

Softball

Catherine Vena was 2-for-3 with a double and an RBI and Melissa Fehr and Madison Jones each singled and scored for 14th-seeded Newton, which bowed, 12-2, to third-seeded Indian Hills in five innings in the opening round of the NJSIAA North Jersey, Section 1, Group 2 tournament May 22 in Oakland.

Newton, which concluded its season at 9-14, fashioned a 6-4 record in the Colonial Division of the Northwest Jersey Athletic Conference - good for a second-place finish.

Boys lacrosse

Matt Ellsworth scored twice; Max Faye added a goal and an assist; and Damien Thoresen won five faceoffs, but ninth-seeded Newton bowed to eighth-seeded Pequannock, 13-3, in the opening round of the NJSIAA North Jersey, Group 1 tournament there May 24.

Brenden Lynch (51 goals, 26 assists), Faye (40 goals, 24 assists) and Ellsworth (35 goals, 30 assists) led the Braves offensively this spring.

Boys tennis

The ninth-seeded Braves bowed to eighth-seeded Wallkill Valley, 3-2, in the opening round of the NJSIAA North Jersey, Section 1, Group 1 tournament there May 22,

Asher Haiduc-Dale (first singles), Frank Boffa (second singles), Kevin Kozlowski (third singles), Jack Boffa and Ryan Marschall (first doubles), and Frankie Lubrano and Felipe Narvaez (second doubles) all competed for Newton (9-5).

Lenape Valley outdoor track

Maxwell Yanagi of Lenape Valley Regional High School placed third in the triple jump with an effort of 44-11.5 at the NJSIAA Group 2 championships June 7-8.

Yanagi, a junior, is headed to the sports final event - the NJSIAA Meet of Champions - on June 12.

Junior Gigi Santana placed 13th in the javelin with a throw of 100-8 followed by senior teammate Elise Quirk, who was 20th with an effort of 89-3.