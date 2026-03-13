George Anthony Seyfarth, III, 72, passed away on March 8, 2026. A longtime Sussex County resident and a hard-working, kind-hearted man. George left behind a lifetime of stories, steady devotion, and the sort of quiet generosity that somehow always showed up right when it was needed.

George worked as a fleet mechanic for the New Jersey Department of Transportation for 44 years, keeping things running the way they were supposed to. After retiring, he took a position as a crossing guard for the Town of Newton, because sitting still wasn’t really his style and he figured the kids could use an extra set of watchful eyes.

George was the embodiment of a family man. He was always available for his family and would often put their needs above his own. He was always willing to do whatever his children wanted to do and he carried that same loving spirit into grandfatherhood with unmistakable pride.

Beyond his love for family, George had a special fondness for two things: a good yard sale bargain and Halloween decorations. Many weekends were spent driving from sale to sale, happily hunting for hidden treasures whether it was something special for his grandchildren or a new piece for his ever-growing collection.

Though he could look a little gruff at first glance, George loved children and they would gravitate toward him anyway. They knew what everyone else eventually learned: behind the tough exterior was a soft spot the size of a neighborhood. He had a very giving heart and built strong bonds with his neighbors, the kind that turn a street into a community.

George is survived by his beloved wife, Kim Seyfarth; his daughter, Jennifer Brown (Richard); his son, Chris Seyfarth (Christie); his grandchildren, Grace Seyfarth, Richard Fawcett, Logan Fawcett, and Mason Fawcett; his stepchildren, Jennifer Olenjnik (Edward) and Paige Alexander; and his step-grandchildren, Aidan, Sidney, Emerald, Bella, Draco.

Services will be announced at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, Tennessee 38105, US, or by visiting https://www.stjude.org/donate/donate-to-st-jude.html?sc_icid=header-btn-donate-now.