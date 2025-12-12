William Nelson Hagaman Jr., lovingly known as “Pudge” by friends and family, passed away unexpectedly on December 8, 2025, at the age of 72.

William was a beloved and hard-working Newton resident who left a lasting impact on all who knew him. Born on November 8, 1953, he spent his entire life in Newton, New Jersey, graduating from Newton High School with the class of 1971. He remained deeply connected to his roots by purchasing and residing in the home where he was raised.

William had a fulfilling career with the Newton Public Works department, where he dedicated over 20 years and contributed to the community he loved. He was a devoted uncle and embraced the role wholeheartedly when his cherished niece, Nicole, was born.

In his spare time, William enjoyed being outdoors, hunting and fishing. Each year, he would honor a cherished tradition by reuniting with friends to tap maple trees and make syrup. He was also an avid fan of the beach and could easily spend from sunrise to sunset by the water. Fifteen years ago, William bought a house in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, with the hope of retiring there one day.

William was deeply involved in his community, serving on the Newton Board of Health and as a long-time member of the Newton First Aid Squad. His friendly demeanor made him well-liked around town, and he will be remembered fondly by all.

He is survived by his brother, Jeffery Hagaman and his wife Alysia; his niece, Nicole Hagaman; and his nephews, Kevin and Chris Ohlweiler. William was predeceased by his parents, William Nelson Sr. and Beatrice (Teague) Hagaman.

Family and friends are invited to pay their respects at Smith-McCracken Funeral Home, 63 High Street in Newton, New Jersey on December 14, 2025, from 2 p.m to 6 p.m.

Memorial donations can be made to the Newton First Aid Squad, PO Box 5, Newton, New Jersey, 07860.

Pudge’s legacy as a beloved member of the Newton community will be deeply cherished and remembered. His warmth, dedication, and kind nature leave behind an enduring memory for all who had the pleasure of knowing him.