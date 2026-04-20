x
  1. Home
  2.  News
  3.  Sports

West Milford tops Kittatinny in boys lacrosse

Newton. West Milford defeated Kittatinny, 12-5, in a varsity boys lacrosse matchup April 16 behind multiple three-goal performances.

Newton /
| 20 Apr 2026 | 08:41
    West Milford's Brendan Coscia carries the ball while being pursued by Kittatinny's Niko Martinez. Coscia scored 1 goal.
    West Milford's Brendan Coscia carries the ball while being pursued by Kittatinny's Niko Martinez. Coscia scored 1 goal. ( Photo: George Leroy Hunter )
    West Milford's Dean Lombardo reaches in with his crosse to try to dislodge the ball from Kittatinny's Jack Brex.
    West Milford's Dean Lombardo reaches in with his crosse to try to dislodge the ball from Kittatinny's Jack Brex. ( Photo: George Leroy Hunter)

West Milford Township High School defeated Kittatinny Regional High School, 12-5, in a varsity boys lacrosse game Thursday, April 16, at Kittatinny Regional High School.

Ryan Czeczuga, Dean Lombardo and Cole Riley each scored three goals to lead West Milford. Daniel Burke, Brendan Coscia and Jacob Price added one goal apiece.

Kittatinny’s scoring came from Dexton Casper, Niko Martinez, Mike Strong, Callum Trilling and Roman Volpe, who each recorded one goal.

With the win, West Milford improved to 6-1, while Kittatinny fell to 5-4.