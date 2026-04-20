West Milford tops Kittatinny in boys lacrosse

West Milford Township High School defeated Kittatinny Regional High School, 12-5, in a varsity boys lacrosse game Thursday, April 16, at Kittatinny Regional High School.

Ryan Czeczuga, Dean Lombardo and Cole Riley each scored three goals to lead West Milford. Daniel Burke, Brendan Coscia and Jacob Price added one goal apiece.

Kittatinny’s scoring came from Dexton Casper, Niko Martinez, Mike Strong, Callum Trilling and Roman Volpe, who each recorded one goal.

With the win, West Milford improved to 6-1, while Kittatinny fell to 5-4.